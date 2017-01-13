Singer Says Politics Should Take Back Seat

(AP) – Singer Jackie Evancho says she hopes people will set aside politics while she’s performing the national anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration “and just think about the pretty song.” Evancho says in an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning” she hopes her performance will bring people together and “make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second.”

The 16-year-old singer has caught some criticism for agreeing to sing at the inauguration. But she rejects the idea she is tacitly accepting Trump’s agenda or intolerance for LGBT rights. Her sister, Juliet Evancho, was born Jacob and is transgender. Juliet Evancho tells CBS her sister “is singing for our country and it’s an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people.”