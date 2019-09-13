Singer, Songwriter Eddie Money Dies

FILE - In this April 2, 2016 file photo, Eddie Money performs at GlenOak High School in Canton, Ohio. Family members have said Eddie Money has died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Bob Rossiter/The Repository via AP)

Eddie Money, one of the top singers and songwriters of the 1970s and 80s, is dead. The 70-year-old performer’s family released a statement Friday morning saying he died peacefully.

Money earned fame with hits such as “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.” He released eleven albums during his career and sold more than 28 million records. He was born in Brooklyn in 1949 as Edward Joseph Mahoney and dreamed of a music career as a child.

However, he ended up following his father as a police officer in New York. After two years, he left for Berkeley, California where he began playing music at local clubs. He earned his big break in 1976 when he met legendary promoter Bill Graham in the San Francisco Bay Area.