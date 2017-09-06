Home NATIONAL Sirius XM Buys Stake In Music Streaming Site Pandora
Sirius XM Buys Stake In Music Streaming Site Pandora
NATIONAL
0

Sirius XM Buys Stake In Music Streaming Site Pandora

0
0
Pandora
now viewing

Sirius XM Buys Stake In Music Streaming Site Pandora

Pricing Power
now playing

Shoppers Fixated With Discounts Pose Big Worry For Stores

SHOOTING
now playing

Jail Escapee Shot Dead In Shootout With Law Officers

Japan_Emperor_89709.jpg-70f20
now playing

Japan Enacts law for Emperor Akihito, 83, To Abdicate

Bill Cosby
now playing

Jury To Hear Bill Cosby's Testimony About Quaaludes And Sex

920×920
now playing

Russian Lawmaker Scoffs At Comey Testimony

WireAP_7a69f9ea0adf40c5905c215d06d17871_12x5_1600
now playing

Qatar Says Sanctions Violate International Law

c00771fa3c80434dbd28281b2069fd47-780×492
now playing

Distrust Of Trump Marks Comey's Testimony About His Firing

1054120022
now playing

EU's Brexit Negotiator Says Talks When UK Ready

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

CBP Officers Crack Creative Cash Concealment

JOHN MCAIN
now playing

McCain Says He Wanted Comey To Talk Obstruction

(AP) – Online music service Pandora is selling a nearly 20 percent stake to satellite radio company Siriuus XM for $480 million as part of moves aimed at raising cash to help take on Spotify and other streaming music services.

Oakland, California-based Pandora will raise another $200 million selling its Ticketfly ticket service to Eventbrite. Pandora will pay a $22.5 million breakup fee to private equity firm KKR for breaking up a previously agreed $150 million deal.

Pandora works as an internet radio, and most users listen for free. In March it launched a subscription service that copied the strategy of competitors like Spotify and Apple Music. Like those apps, it lets users pick the songs they want to listen to.

Pandora has lost money in the past few years.

Related posts:

  1. Former Cameron County Judge Strikes Deal On Corruption Charges
  2. TIM SULLIVAN
  3. Redemption For Urban, Who Takes Home 4 CMTs
  4. ZAK CANTU
Related Posts
Pricing Power

Shoppers Fixated With Discounts Pose Big Worry For Stores

Roxanne Garcia 0
Bill Cosby

Jury To Hear Bill Cosby’s Testimony About Quaaludes And Sex

Zack Cantu 0
920×920

Russian Lawmaker Scoffs At Comey Testimony

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video