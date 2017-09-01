Sister Describes Brother As Loving, Headstrong

(AP) — The big sister of the youngest victim killed in the 2015 attack on Emanuel AME Church describes her baby brother as a jack-of-all-trades who had a variety of interests including music and modeling. Shirrene (shi-REEN) Goss on Monday called 26-year-old brother Tywanza Sanders a fearless, headstrong social butterfly. Goss took the stand as one of the final witnesses called by prosecutors seeking the death penalty against Dylann Roof.

Jurors convicted Roof last month of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes and obstruction of the practice of religion. Prosecutors plan to finish their case Monday, and jurors are likely to begin deliberations Tuesday. Roof is representing himself and has said he’ll mount no case in his own defense, calling no witnesses and doing no cross-examination.