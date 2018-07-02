Home WORLD Sister Of North Korean Leader To Come To South For Olympics
Sister Of North Korean Leader To Come To South For Olympics
WORLD
0

Sister Of North Korean Leader To Come To South For Olympics

0
0
2b7319e5354444a4a9f6a1eecdbc686d_original
now viewing

Sister Of North Korean Leader To Come To South For Olympics

JSOXQ264XRCPXMIMGMVTTYBHHU
now playing

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns Amid Sex Misconduct Claims

AP17216854747800-e1502074472711
now playing

Pence Says US Will Roll Out 'Toughest' Sanctions

ap180377481125638546202462_t1070_hc531489d2804daa3f41285c34e4be478d86936ef
now playing

House And Senate Pursue Spending Deals As Shutdown Looms

104671963-GettyImages-594644139.530×298
now playing

Russian Hackers Hunt Hi-tech Secrets, Exploiting US Weakness

GOP MEMO
now playing

Trump Has Now Seen Democrats' Classified Memo

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Trump Blasts 'stupidity' Of US Immigration Laws

SPACE X LAUNCHES BIGGEST ROCKET EVER
now playing

SpaceX Launches Big New Rocket; Lands 2 Boosters

State District Judge Jeanine Howard
now playing

Judge Facing Complaint After Outing Domestic Violence Victim

prison
now playing

Double-Killer Strikes Deal To Get A Chance At Parole

city of harlingen
now playing

Harlingen Launches City Info Search App

(AP) – South Korea says the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be part of the high-level delegation coming to the South for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry said North Korea informed it Wednesday that Kim Yo Jong would be part of the delegation led by the country’s nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam.
Seoul previously said the delegation would arrive Friday.
Kim Yo Jong was promoted by her brother last year to a new post within the North’s ruling party that analysts said showed that her activities are more substantive and more important than previously thought.

Related posts:

  1. By boat, N. Korean Musicians Arrive In South For Olympic Gig
Related Posts
AP17216854747800-e1502074472711

Pence Says US Will Roll Out ‘Toughest’ Sanctions

Zack Cantu 0
104671963-GettyImages-594644139.530×298

Russian Hackers Hunt Hi-tech Secrets, Exploiting US Weakness

Zack Cantu 0
MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG

Illegal Broadcast Antenna Taken Down In Tamaulipas State

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video