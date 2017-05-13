Sister: Weakened ‘Sandra Bland Act’ In Texas ‘Gut-Wrenching’

(AP) – The sister of a black woman found dead in a Texas jail following a confrontational traffic stop with a white state trooper says it’s “gut-wrenching” that lawmakers stripped police reforms from a bill named after her sibling.

The death of Sandra Bland in 2015 was a national flashpoint in the Black Lives Matter movement. The 28-year-old Bland was stopped for not signaling a lane change before being forcibly pulled from her car.

Sharon Cooper says revisions in the Texas Legislature to a bill called “The Sandra Bland Act” have rendered her sister invisible.

The bill originally called for broad police accountability and anti-racial profiling measures. Cooper said Friday night that compromises came “at the sacrifice of the family.”

The bill must still clear the House before the end of May.