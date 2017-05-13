Home TEXAS Sister: Weakened ‘Sandra Bland Act’ In Texas ‘Gut-Wrenching’
Sister: Weakened ‘Sandra Bland Act’ In Texas ‘Gut-Wrenching’
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Sister: Weakened ‘Sandra Bland Act’ In Texas ‘Gut-Wrenching’

0
0
WireAP_7d85f41923b4431ca72c0de786f239e1_12x5_1600
now viewing

Sister: Weakened ‘Sandra Bland Act’ In Texas ‘Gut-Wrenching’

KHJHKJH
now playing

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

resized_fc1ed-a52eddfaresized_17d6da3a5ab0c1313_tur_picture_20170513_11931144_11931142
now playing

Bus Tips Over In Turkey, Killing At Least 23 People

untitled
now playing

Commencement Speech By No. 2 Senate Republican Canceled

13869795_G
now playing

Border Agency Says It Has Picked Finalists To Design Wall

C_m-0nLXYAAstNZ
now playing

Trump Tapes? If They Exist, They Could Spell Trouble

donald-trump
now playing

After Comey Firing, Trump's Frustrations Boiled Over

Trump-Mitch
now playing

Trump And McConnell Help Each Other Pursue Shared Goals

Police Investigate Killing Of Ohio Police Chief, 2 Others

920×920
now playing

The Latest: Ex-Justice Official Arrives For FBI Interview

FATAL CRASH
now playing

3 Dead In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

(AP) – The sister of a black woman found dead in a Texas jail following a confrontational traffic stop with a white state trooper says it’s “gut-wrenching” that lawmakers stripped police reforms from a bill named after her sibling.

The death of Sandra Bland in 2015 was a national flashpoint in the Black Lives Matter movement. The 28-year-old Bland was stopped for not signaling a lane change before being forcibly pulled from her car.

Sharon Cooper says revisions in the Texas Legislature to a bill called “The Sandra Bland Act” have rendered her sister invisible.

The bill originally called for broad police accountability and anti-racial profiling measures. Cooper said Friday night that compromises came “at the sacrifice of the family.”

The bill must still clear the House before the end of May.

Related posts:

  1. Police Fatally Shoot Gunman Car Dealership
  2. Road To Passage For Texas ‘Bathroom Bill’ Getting Far Harder
  3. ACLU Warns Against Traveling In Texas
  4. Texas House Passes Bill Rejecting Non-Christian Foster Parents
Related Posts
resized_fc1ed-a52eddfaresized_17d6da3a5ab0c1313_tur_picture_20170513_11931144_11931142

Bus Tips Over In Turkey, Killing At Least 23 People

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Commencement Speech By No. 2 Senate Republican Canceled

Danny Castillon 0
13869795_G

Border Agency Says It Has Picked Finalists To Design Wall

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video