Sisters Of Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson Unite Against Police Violence

Protestors demonstrate on University Avenue while holding a "WE CAN'T BREATHE" sign and wearing protective masks, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Two sisters of the victims of local police violence are joining together in response to the death of a man in custody of the Minneapolis police.

Ashley Carr’s sister, Atatiana Jefferson, was killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer who was fired and charged with murder. Allisa Findley’s brother, Botham Jean, was killed in his home by a Dallas police officer who is now in prison for his murder.

Carr and Findley have formed a coalition called Sisters of the Movement, and demand federal legislation changing the use of force standard.