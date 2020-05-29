Sisters Of Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson Unite Against Police Violence

Two sisters of the victims of local police violence are joining together in response to the death of a man in custody of the Minneapolis police.
Ashley Carr’s sister, Atatiana Jefferson, was killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer who was fired and charged with murder. Allisa Findley’s brother, Botham Jean, was killed in his home by a Dallas police officer who is now in prison for his murder.
Carr and Findley have formed a coalition called Sisters of the Movement, and demand federal legislation changing the use of force standard.