Site Says Germany Shooting Video Streamed Live

Police officers cross a wall at a crime scene in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 after a shooting incident. A gunman fired several shots on Wednesday in the German city of Halle. Police say a person has been arrested after a shooting that left two people dead. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

(AP) – Germany’s top security official is describing the shooting in the city of Halle as an anti-Semitic attack and saying that prosecutors believe there may be a far-right motive.

In a statement, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer confirmed that a “heavily armed perpetrator” tried to force his way into a synagogue Wednesday in the eastern German city on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Shots also were fired outside the synagogue and at a nearby kebab shop, killing two people. Police said they had arrested one person.  The news magazine Der Spiegel, without citing sources, reported that the suspected assailant is a 27-year-old man from the state of Saxony-Anhalt, where Halle is located. It said investigators also have a video that the assailant apparently filmed with a camera on his helmet.

