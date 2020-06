In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, photo taken from police body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Half a dozen Atlanta police officers are facing charges for alleged excessive force while responding to protests over the weekend.

A viral video of the Saturday night incident seems to show officers tasing two college students without provocation, as they were being pulled out of their vehicle. Two of the six officers have been fired and five of them are charged with aggravated assault among other charges.

The officers have until Friday to turn themselves in.