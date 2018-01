(Los Angeles, CA) — At least six deaths are being blamed on heavy rain in Southern California. Officials say five bodies have been found in the upscale coastal community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County after a mudslide knocked six homes off their foundation.

Rescue crews are having difficulty getting to the area because trees, branches, and trash have jammed up narrow streets. The sixth person died in a car crash in Los Angeles County when a big rig overturned due to the slick roads.