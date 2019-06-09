Six Flags MM Evacuated Over Brush Fire

Los Angeles County Fire helicopter drops water on brush fire burning close to Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor amusement park in Santa Clarita, Calif., Sunday, June 9, 2019. Heavy smoke surrounding Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor prompted the park to announce an evacuation shortly after noon Sunday north of Los Angeles. But about 40 minutes later, the park said on its Twitter account that fire officials asked guests to stay at the park while they work to contain the blaze. Police closed access roads to the park off Interstate 5. (AP Photo/Rick McClure)

People at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, California are being evacuated.

Park officials announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that Magic Mountain and water park Hurricane Harbor are being evacuated due to smoke from a nearby brush fire.

There is no immediate threat to the parks or nearby homes from the flames, but park officials say they’re evacuating in order to ensure everybody’s safety from the air quality. It’s unclear when the evacuation order will be lifted.