Six Workers Sue After Partial Building Collapse

Six construction workers are suing after they were injured when a hotel being built near downtown Houston partially collapsed this week. The accident happened Monday at a Holiday Inn on North Main.

Workers were pouring concrete on the seventh floor when it collapsed beneath them. Eight workers were hospitalized and seven others were treated at the scene. Six of the workers sued on Wednesday, claiming they suffered serious injuries.

The lawsuit claims the contractor ignored them when they said the building seemed unstable.

Missing Woman’s Body Found

