Sixth La Plaza Mall Jewel Heist Suspect Going To Prison

Punishment has been handed down against a sixth suspect arrested in a smash-and-grab jewelry heist at La Plaza Mall.

A 14-year prison term was slapped Thursday against Raul Alberto Rangel-Rivera. The 44-year-old Rangel-Rivera had pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges stemming from the jewelry heist at Deutsch and Deutsch. He was one of seven men who ran into the store the mid-morning of Saturday July 28th, began smashing the glass cases, and grabbing the jewelry inside. Shoppers mistook the sound of the smashing glass as gunshots, sparking reports of an active shooter inside the crowded mall.

Six of the robbers have now been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 9 to 25 years. The seventh and final suspect will learn his punishment next week.