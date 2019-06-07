Sixth Man Arrested In Hidalgo County Attempted Murder Case

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office says a sixth man has been arrested in an attempted murder case connected to human smuggling.

Jose Mario Cardenas was arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. Sheriff Eddie Guerra called Cardenas the leader of a human smuggling group that was involved in a shooting and car chase last Friday.

The sheriff said members of the smuggling group turned on each other in an attempt to keep more of the profit from their operation.