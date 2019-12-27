Sizzling Temperatures Hit Australia As Wildfires Persist

In this image made from video, smoke rises from wildfires Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in the Blue Mountains, New South Whales, Australia. Firefighters battling wildfires in Australia’s most populous state are attempting to make headway amid favorable conditions, before an "extreme heatwave" hits embattled areas on the weekend. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

(AP) – South Australia has issued a code red as temperatures hit 42 degrees Celsius, or 108 Fahrenheit, in the state’s capital, while firefighters battling wildfires in New South Wales have established containment lines in cooler conditions.

South Australia last week had 86 homes destroyed after wildfires flared in catastrophic conditions, as its capital Adelaide endured a heatwave. There was respite during the Christmas period, but oppressive conditions returned Friday and are set to continue until Monday.