Sizzling Temperatures Hit Australia As Wildfires Persist

(AP) – South Australia has issued a code red as temperatures hit 42 degrees Celsius, or 108 Fahrenheit, in the state’s capital, while firefighters battling wildfires in New South Wales have established containment lines in cooler conditions.
South Australia last week had 86 homes destroyed after wildfires flared in catastrophic conditions, as its capital Adelaide endured a heatwave. There was respite during the Christmas period, but oppressive conditions returned Friday and are set to continue until Monday.
