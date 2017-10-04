Skeletal Remains Confirmed As Those Of Missing San Benito Woman

Harlingen police are now confirming the skeletal remains found near Rio Hondo last week are those of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez of San Benito. Police Chief Jeffrey Adickes telling reporters this afternoon that a forensic examination of the remains was completed Saturday and confirmed a match to Rodriguez who disappeared last July.

The remains, including a skull and other sets of bones, were discovered Thursday afternoon in an isolated area along Centerline Road near General Brant Road. Investigators are now waiting for the results of DNA tests to determine how Rodriguez died and how long she’d been dead. Rodriguez vanished July 17th of last year after getting off a night shift at a Harlingen McDonald’s.

She was last seen getting into a light gray Ford Escape driven by a man police believe she knew and who they’re calling a person of interest. Police say the case has now shifted from a missing persons investigation to a homicide investigation.