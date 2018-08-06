Home WORLD SKorean Journalists Arrested In Trespass Case In Singapore
SKorean Journalists Arrested In Trespass Case In Singapore
(AP) – Singapore police say they arrested two South Korean journalists while investigating a report of trespassing in the residence of the North Korean ambassador.

The statement posted on the police force’s Facebook page Friday says the two men represented the Korean Broadcasting System News but were not accredited as media personnel in Singapore. The broadcaster is more widely known as KBS.

Police were still investigating two other South Koreans, a representative of the broadcaster and an interpreter-guide.

A criminal trespass conviction in Singapore carries up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

Police also said journalists who commit crimes in Singapore will not be accredited and thus will be unable to cover the summit Tuesday between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

