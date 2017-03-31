Home WORLD SKorean President Hopeful Praises Park’s Arrest
WORLD
(AP) – A liberal politician opinion polls show as the favorite to become South Korea’s next president says the arrest of Park Geun-hye took the country a step toward restoring “justice and common sense.”
The camp of Moon Jae-in said in a statement Friday that the nation should now “turn the page on painful history” and focus on creating a fair and clean country.
His Democratic Party, the largest in parliament, drove the efforts to impeach Park in December. Her arrest came three week after the Constitutional Court formally stripped her of office. Moon lost the 2012 presidential race to Park.
Park’s conservative party described her arrest as “pitiful.”
“We wish that the sad history of a former president getting arrested never repeats in the Republic of Korea,” the Liberty Korea Party said in a statement, using South Korea’s formal name.

