SKorea’s Moon Backs Joint Hockey Team With North
(AP) – South Korea’s president says fielding a joint ice hockey team with North Korea during next month’s Winter Olympics would be a historic event that moves the hearts of people around the world.
Moon Jae-in’s office says the president made the remarks during a meeting with South Korean athletes on Wednesday.
South Korea wants the International Olympic Committee to allow several North Korean players to join the South Korean women’s hockey team, in what would be the rivals’ first unified Olympic team.
Moon said a joint team could boost inter-Korean ties.
He said South and North Korean athletes playing together during the Olympics would be “a historic event” that moves people in South Korea and around the world.

