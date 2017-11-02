Home TEXAS Skull Along Red River Is That Of 17th Century Caddo Male
Skull Along Red River Is That Of 17th Century Caddo Male
TEXAS
0

Skull Along Red River Is That Of 17th Century Caddo Male

0
0
13105636_G
now viewing

Skull Along Red River Is That Of 17th Century Caddo Male

KUH
now playing

Pope Sending Bishop To Medjugorje, Bosnian Pilgrimage Site

KHJK
now playing

Apple's Tim Cook: Fake News Is 'Killing People's Minds'

920×920
now playing

Trump's Florida Estate Stirs Protests, Spurs Ethics Debate

claudiasocial_1486733982077_8399110_ver1_0
now playing

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

untitled
now playing

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

IMG_Ortega_Rosa_4_1_IH6B5M85_L172175017
now playing

Lawyer: 'Pro-Trump' Attitudes Part Of Voter Fraud Sentence

FERNANDO-CANO-MARTINEZ1
now playing

Mexico Releases Businessman Wanted For Organized Crime In US

WireAP_635c8a9476ee4d27bfe4028a76ddcd44_4x3_992
now playing

A Family Thing: Don't Mess With Political Dads And Daughters

trump-reuters-1
now playing

Trump Says He Might Give Travel Ban A Tweak Or A Makeover

cane735up7070
now playing

22 Train Cars Plunge Into River In California Derailment

(AP) – A skull found along the Red River in southwestern Arkansas in 2014 has been identified as that of a 17th-century Native American.

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton told the Texarkana Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kA8dMU ) the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas Health Science Center said the skull was from a man in the Caddo tribe. A stud found with the skull was similar to those worn by some people today. Analysts say the practice was common among the Caddos in the 1600s.

Dove hunters found the skull south of Fulton. Its discovery had raised hopes among those searching for three people missing from Hempstead County.

Singleton said the skull will be given to the Arkansas Heritage Commission, which will decide how to return the skull to the Caddos.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

Related posts:

  1. 710 KURV ON SOCIAL MEDIA
  2. 22 Train Cars Plunge Into River In California Derailment
  3. Captain Luis Melendez: Salvation Army Red Kettles
  4. More Immigrant Families Being Sent To Area Detention Centers
Related Posts
claudiasocial_1486733982077_8399110_ver1_0

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

Danny Castillon 0
IMG_Ortega_Rosa_4_1_IH6B5M85_L172175017

Lawyer: ‘Pro-Trump’ Attitudes Part Of Voter Fraud Sentence

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video