Slain Houston Officer Remembered For Friendship, Quirkiness

A Houston Police Officer wipes away tears during a funeral service for Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Grace Church Houston in Houston. Brewster, 32, was gunned down Saturday evening, Dec. 7, while responding to a domestic violence call in Magnolia Park. Police arrested 25-year-old Arturo Solis that night in the shooting death. Solis faces capital murder charges. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(AP) – A Houston police sergeant who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call has been remembered for his quirkiness and his service to others.
In this undated photo posted on Twitter and provided by the Houston Police Department is Sgt. Christopher Brewster, who was shot and killed Saturday evening, Dec. 7, 2019, by a man who had been reported for assault, authorities said. Police officials said in a tweet that the 32-year-old officer was shot just before 6 p.m. (Houston Police Department via AP)
Family, friends, fellow officers, and local and state officials gathered Thursday in a Houston church to honor 32-year-old Sgt. Christopher Brewster. He was killed Saturday. Lifelong friend J.J. Cole told mourners that Brewster “had a deep reverence for what his badge meant.”
Cole says Brewster was “wonderfully weird, and that he loved gardening and had a backyard full of fruit trees. A 25-year-old man is charged with capital murder in Brewster’s death.á
