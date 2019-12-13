Slain Houston Officer Remembered For Friendship, Quirkiness

A Houston Police Officer wipes away tears during a funeral service for Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Grace Church Houston in Houston. Brewster, 32, was gunned down Saturday evening, Dec. 7, while responding to a domestic violence call in Magnolia Park. Police arrested 25-year-old Arturo Solis that night in the shooting death. Solis faces capital murder charges. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) – A Houston police sergeant who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call has been remembered for his quirkiness and his service to others.

Family, friends, fellow officers, and local and state officials gathered Thursday in a Houston church to honor 32-year-old Sgt. Christopher Brewster. He was killed Saturday. Lifelong friend J.J. Cole told mourners that Brewster “had a deep reverence for what his badge meant.”

Cole says Brewster was “wonderfully weird, and that he loved gardening and had a backyard full of fruit trees. A 25-year-old man is charged with capital murder in Brewster’s death.á