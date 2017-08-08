Home NATIONAL Slain Officer’s Brother Says He Had ‘dream job’
Slain Officer’s Brother Says He Had ‘dream job’
(AP) – The brother of a western Missouri officer who was fatally shot on Sunday says his brother got his “dream job” when he joined the police force.

Officer Gary Michael died Sunday when he was shot during a traffic stop in Clinton, Missouri. Authorities are still searching for 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of Clinton, who is charged with first-degree murder in Michael’s death.

Michael’s brother, Chris Michael, says his family was aware that the officer could be hurt but didn’t believe it would happen in Clinton, a town of just 9,000 people.  He says his brother always wanted to serve the public.

Chris Michael says his “brother was a light to the world,” and that “One man’s bad decision took that light from the world.”

