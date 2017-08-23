Home TEXAS Slain Officer’s Son, 5, Gets Police Escort To School
Slain Officer’s Son, 5, Gets Police Escort To School
TEXAS
0

Slain Officer’s Son, 5, Gets Police Escort To School

0
0
Slain Houston officer’s son, 5, gets police escort to school
now viewing

Slain Officer’s Son, 5, Gets Police Escort To School

SHROUDING ROBERT E LEE STATUE CHARLOTTSVILLE-2
now playing

2 Confederate Statues Shrouded In Charlottesville

2PM-2
now playing

South Padre Island, Port Isabel Gearing Up For Harvey

AUSTIN CAR GARAGE PLUMMETS LADY SUEING
now playing

Woman Sues Parking Garage After Car Plummets

WALMART GOOGLE
now playing

Walmart Dives Into Voice-Activated Shopping With Google

PAKISTAN GROUND WATER ARSENIC POINSONING
now playing

50M At Risk Of Arsenic Poisoning In Pakistan

Egypt Leaders Meet US Envoy Despite Aid Cuts

HATE CRIME
now playing

2 Men Plead Guilty To Hate-Crime Assaults On Gay Men

GAVEL
now playing

Texas Couple To Get $3.4M On False Claims Of Satanic Abuse

20-year-old John Hoagland
now playing

Mother: 20-Year-Old Texas Sailor Among Missing On USS McCain

harve depression
now playing

Storm Watches Issued For Lower Rio Grande Valley Ahead Of Harvey

(AP) – Dozens of police officers escorted a Texas boy to his first day of kindergarten in place of his officer father, who was fatally struck while investigating a traffic accident in 2011.

Several officers were on horseback Tuesday to help 5-year-old Kevin Will Jr. head to Wildwood Elementary School in Tomball, northwest of Houston.  His mother, Alisha, says she recently texted some officers to see if they’d be available to help walk her son to school. She got a big response.

Her husband, Houston Officer Kevin Will, died after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a wreck in May 2011. She was pregnant at the time.  Records show the driver of the vehicle that hit Will pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Men Plead Guilty To Hate-Crime Assaults On Gay Men
  2. Two People Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash
  3. ZAK CANTU
  4. ROXANNE GARCIA
Related Posts
AUSTIN CAR GARAGE PLUMMETS LADY SUEING

Woman Sues Parking Garage After Car Plummets

jsalinas 0
HATE CRIME

2 Men Plead Guilty To Hate-Crime Assaults On Gay Men

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Texas Couple To Get $3.4M On False Claims Of Satanic Abuse

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video