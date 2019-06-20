Slain Police Officer On Job For Just 6 Months

(AP) – A Sacramento officer killed during a domestic violence call had been on the police force for just six months.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a statement Thursday that 26-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan graduated from the police academy in December. Before that, she worked as a community service officer and studied at Sacramento State University, where she graduated with a degree in child development about a year ago.

Deputy Chief Dave Peletta says the department is devastated over the loss of “our young, brave officer.”

A suspect in the shooting Wednesday surrendered after an eight-hour standoff. His name has not been released. The department said detectives are gathering evidence at the home in a Sacramento neighborhood.

