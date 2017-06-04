Home TEXAS Slain Texas Lawman Remembered As ‘smartest guy in the room’
Slain Texas Lawman Remembered As ‘smartest guy in the room’
(AP) – A law enforcement commander has told thousands of mourners that a Houston-area deputy constable who was shot to death this week “was always the smartest guy in the room.”

Montgomery County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Cannon said Thursday during a funeral service in Houston that Clint Greenwood was a consummate professional, meticulous with details and the first to lend colleagues a hand.  The 57-year-old Greenwood, a Harris County assistant chief deputy constable, was killed Monday by a gunman who stepped out from behind a dumpster as Greenwood arrived for work at a county courthouse east of Houston.

The gunman is still on the run.  Baytown police have released surveillance video showing a possible suspect near the scene and the man’s car driving away after the shooting.

