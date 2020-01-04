NATIONAL

Small Cracks Have Appeared In GOP Unity On Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks on the Senate floor, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. (Senate TV via AP)

The Senate seems certain to keep President Donald Trump in office thanks to the overwhelming GOP support expected in his impeachment trial. But how that trial will proceed remains to be seen. Democrats are pushing to request witness testimony and documents about Trump’s handling of Ukraine. But Republicans say they should hear first hear arguments from House prosecutors and Trump’s defense team before deciding what to do. For now, Republicans are holding the line behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But small cracks in GOP unity have appeared, with two Republican senators criticizing McConnell’s pledge of “total coordination” with the White House during the impeachment trial.

More in NATIONAL