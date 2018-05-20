Small Groups Of Venezuelans Protest Around Globe

(AP) – Small groups of Venezuelan exiles are holding demonstrations in cities around the globe to protest their homeland’s presidential election, which they say is a farce.

Demonstrators in cities including Miami, Bogota, Lima and Paris held up signs that read “Maduro Assassin” and “Fraud” while waving Venezuelan flags. Most of the protests Sunday had no more than a few dozen participants.

Protester Paulina Facchin in Peru’s capital said Venezuelans shouldn’t cast ballots in an election for which authorities have “already determined the winner.” Opposition leaders have repeatedly tried to rekindle anti-government protests that drew thousands to the streets in Venezuela last year but have drawn small crowds.

Outside the country many Venezuelans have become resigned to building new lives abroad.