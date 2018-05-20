Home WORLD Small Groups Of Venezuelans Protest Around Globe
Small Groups Of Venezuelans Protest Around Globe
WORLD
0

Small Groups Of Venezuelans Protest Around Globe

0
0
Henri Falcon
now viewing

Small Groups Of Venezuelans Protest Around Globe

FBI
now playing

Justice Department Asks IG To Widen Probe Of FBI

Police Man purposefully drives car into restaurant, kills 2
now playing

Police: Man Purposefully Drives Car Into Restaurant, Kills 2

RATTLESNAKE
now playing

Boy, 12, Bitten By Rattlesnake After Crashing Four-Wheeler

GUNS AT SCHOOL GENERIC
now playing

Texas Shooting Renews Debate About American School Design

OLIVER NORTH NRA LEADERSHIP
now playing

Incoming NRA President Addresses School Shooting

COUGAR ATTACK
now playing

Bicyclist Still In Hospital After Cougar Attack

HAWAII VOLCANO EVACUEES
now playing

Hawaii Lava Evacuees Grow Weary As Uncertainty Drags On

COAST GUARD HAWAIIAN LAVA VOLCANO
now playing

Coast Guard: Avoid Area Where Lava Entering Sea

Michael Cohen
now playing

Attorney-Client Privilege Review In Cohen Raid Is On Track

SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTINT
now playing

Texas Church Provides Counseling For Congregants

(AP) – Small groups of Venezuelan exiles are holding demonstrations in cities around the globe to protest their homeland’s presidential election, which they say is a farce.

Demonstrators in cities including Miami, Bogota, Lima and Paris held up signs that read “Maduro Assassin” and “Fraud” while waving Venezuelan flags.  Most of the protests Sunday had no more than a few dozen participants.

Protester Paulina Facchin in Peru’s capital said Venezuelans shouldn’t cast ballots in an election for which authorities have “already determined the winner.”  Opposition leaders have repeatedly tried to rekindle anti-government protests that drew thousands to the streets in Venezuela last year but have drawn small crowds.

Outside the country many Venezuelans have become resigned to building new lives abroad.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  2. Rival Political Groups Scuffle At Edinburg Polling Place
  3. Losing Candidate Among 6 Charged In Election Night Fight In Port Isabel
  4. Police: Man Purposefully Drives Car Into Restaurant, Kills 2
Related Posts
HAWAII VOLCANO EVACUEES

Hawaii Lava Evacuees Grow Weary As Uncertainty Drags On

jsalinas 0
COAST GUARD HAWAIIAN LAVA VOLCANO

Coast Guard: Avoid Area Where Lava Entering Sea

jsalinas 0
CUBA PLANE CRASH CUBAN AIRLINER

Cubans Mourn Plane Crash Dead, Officials ID 20 Bodies

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video