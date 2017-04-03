Home NATIONAL Small Town Led By Comedian Tries To Recover From ‘Lost Year’
(AP) – A small Ohio city is trying to recover from what a local newspaper calls Hillsboro’s “lost year.”

Its mayor, veteran standup comedian Drew Hastings, was the subject of an investigation that resulted in his indictment on four felony counts.

He was acquitted in November, followed by the police chief’s resignation and the firing of the city’s safety and services director. Now local leaders are trying, as a city councilman says, to “put the past in the past” and to get back on track after much of the city’s business was kept on hold for months.

Hastings is something of a smaller-scale forerunner to President Donald Trump, shaking up the local political establishment with his surprising election. Now he thinks the city should consider other changes including its form of government.

