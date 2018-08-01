Smoke Still Billowing From Burning Oil Tanker

(AP) – The South Korean coast guard says thick smoke is still billowing from a burning oil tanker in the East China Sea and bad weather is also worsening visibility.

Personnel from three countries are working to find the tanker’s 32 missing crew members and contain oil spewing from the blazing wreck. The Iranian tanker and a freighter collided late Saturday.

Chinese authorities have said the Sanchi was carrying 136,000 metric tons (nearly 1 million barrels) of condensate, a type of ultra-light oil. By comparison, the Exxon Valdez was carrying 1.26 million barrels of crude oil when it spilled 260,000 barrels into Prince William Sound off Alaska in 1989.

The size of the spill and scale of the damage may be smaller. South Korean coast guard official Kwon Yong-deok told The Associated Press on Monday that much of the light, gassy condensate from the Sanchi may have evaporated or burned immediately, unlike the thick crude that gushed out of the Valdez.