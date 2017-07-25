Home NATIONAL Smugglers Offer Crammed Big Rigs As ‘VIP Treatment’ To US
Smugglers Offer Crammed Big Rigs As ‘VIP Treatment’ To US
Smugglers Offer Crammed Big Rigs As ‘VIP Treatment’ To US

Smugglers Offer Crammed Big Rigs As ‘VIP Treatment’ To US

(AP) – The gruesome discovery of a tractor-trailer full of dozens of dead and suffocating people outside a San Antonio Walmart this week drives home an unsettling truth: Smuggling people inside boxes not meant for animals works.
Ten people died and dozens more were found suffering inside the trailer Sunday.
The striking similarities with the discovery of 19 dead bodies in 2003 in a tractor-trailer that stopped in Victoria, Texas, shows that smugglers are relying on a durable business model. It involves carrying large groups – often in big rigs – in an elaborate network of foot guides, safe house operators and drivers.
Tractor-trailers emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge of U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas.

