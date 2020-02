Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg meets with supporters during a campaign stop in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP) – With Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa for its kickoff caucuses, Michael Bloomberg is going his own way.

The billionaire former New York City mayor is in California rallying supporters, as he bypasses early voting states like Iowa in favor of bigger, delegate-rich states to come.

Bloomberg started his day in a coffee shop in Sacramento, where he urged voters to go to the polls. Early voting starts Monday in California in advance of the state’s March 3 primary.