Soccer Federation Head: Women Deserve Fair Pay

Megan Rapinoe holds the Women's World Cup trophy as the U.S. women's soccer team is celebrated with a parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP) – U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro says female athletes “deserve fair and equitable pay.”

Fans of the World Cup champion U.S. women’s national soccer team chanted “Equal Pay!” as Cordeiro spoke at a celebration of the team at New York’s City Hall. Cordeiro said: “We hear you, we believe in you, and we’re committed to doing right by you.”

Members of the team have filed a lawsuit demanding pay equity with the men’s soccer team. The ceremony honoring the team followed a ticker tape parade up lower Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio presented each team member with a symbolic key to the city. This item has been corrected to show that the first quote should read, “deserve fair and equitable pay,” not “deserve fair and equal pay.”