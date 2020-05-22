Social Media Accounts Of Corpus Christi Base Shooting Suspect Voice Support For Jihadists

Corpus Christi police SWAT and FBI agents surround a home near Saratoga Boulevard, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Lt. Michael Pena, spokesperson for the police department, could not confirm if it was related to the shooting at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi on Thursday morning. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Corpus Christi police SWAT and FBI agents surround a home near Saratoga Boulevard, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Lt. Michael Pena, spokesperson for the police department, could not confirm if it was related to the shooting at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi on Thursday morning. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

A group that monitors online activity of jihadists says the suspect who opened fire at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi expressed support for hardline Islamic clerics.

The SITE Intelligence Group says social media accounts matching the profile of Adam Alsahli features jihadi leaders, including the spokesman for al Qaeda in Yemen who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2015. Also, law enforcement officials reportedly found what they describe as terror-related communications on Alsahli’s electronic devices. That report by NBC News followed FBI confirmation that terrorism was a factor in the Thursday morning shooting.

The 20-year-old Alsahli, a resident of Corpus Christi, was speeding toward the North Gate when he was stopped by a barrier. He then got out and started shooting, striking a Navy police officer. A base security team fired back and Alsahli was killed. The officer survived, thanks to her bulletproof vest.