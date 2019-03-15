Social Media Tied To Rise In Teen Mental Health Disorders

Social media may be responsible for increased mental health issues among teenagers. A new study found that the amount of U.S. teens and young adults who experienced mental distress, depression and suicidal thoughts or actions rose significantly over the last ten years. There was an especially large spike in 2011, which researchers cite as the year that social media emerged.

The number of adolescents who had symptoms consistent with major depression between 2005 and 2017 increased more than 50 percent, and the number of young adults with such systems in that time jumped more than 60 percent.