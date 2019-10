The Social Security Administration is lowering the cost-of-living adjustment for 2020. The agency announced a one-point-six percent adjustment, which will provide an extra 23-dollars per month on average to Social Security recipients.

The average cost-of-living adjustment has been around one-point-four percent over the past decade. In 2019, retirees got a two-point-eight percent bump, while in 2018 the increase was only two-percent.