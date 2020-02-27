Soldier Charged With Beating Elderly Couple

(AP) – A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina was charged this week with breaking into the home of a couple in their 70s and severely beating them.

Southern Pines police said in an incident report that 25-year-old Jacob Lee, of Midland, Texas, attacked the couple with a blunt object, as well as his feet, fists and teeth.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that 73-year-old Donald Naysmith and 75-year-old Caroline Naysmith were seriously injured in Sunday’s attack. An Army public affairs officer said Lee is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. Now he’s in jail on $300,000 bond.