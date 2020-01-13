Soldier Killed In Afghanistan Saturday Grew Up In Brownsville

One of the two U.S. soldiers killed in an explosion in Afghanistan this past weekend grew up in Brownsville. Private First Class Miguel Villalon along with Staff Sergeant Ian McLaughlin were killed Saturday when their vehicle was blown up by a roadside bomb in Kandahar province.

In identifying the soldiers, the Defense Department stated Villalon was living in Aurora Illinois, just outside Chicago. But prior to that, Villalon attended elementary and middle school in Brownsville, where his father still lives. At the time of his death, the 21-year-old Villalon was conducting operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.

Officials say it was his first combat deployment. Villalon joined the Army in 2018 and was with the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg North Carolina.