Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

(AP) – In 2012, the U.S. Army revoked the security clearance of a soldier arrested on terrorism charges over the weekend because he had shown support for the Islamic State group. But Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was allowed to stay in the service after having his clearance reinstated in 2013.

Retired Army judge and prosecutor Col. Gregory A. Gross said Tuesday he is perplexed that the Army allowed Kang to remain active even after his comments about the Islamic State. But Gross said the Army may have decided Kang was just mouthing off and was not a threat.

The case highlights the challenges investigators face with protecting the public from a potentially dangerous actor on one hand and gathering sufficient evidence to enable prosecution on the other.