Sole Survivor Of Texas Minibus Crash Leaves Hospital

(AP) – The only survivor of a church minibus crash in rural Texas that killed 13 people has been released from the hospital.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday (http://atxne.ws/2nKzk7i ) that 64-year-old Rose Mary Harris had left the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The minibus collided with a pickup truck that officials have said appeared to cross the center line on a two-lane road 75 miles west of San Antonio. The driver of the pickup truck survived. A witness has said the pickup driver told him he was texting while driving.

The minibus passengers were among a group of 65 people from New Braunfels, northeast of San Antonio, returning from a church retreat. They ranged in age from 61 to 87.   Phone messages left for Harris were not immediately returned.

