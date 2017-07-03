Home WORLD Somalia President Criticizes New US Travel Ban
Somalia President Criticizes New US Travel Ban
WORLD
0

Somalia President Criticizes New US Travel Ban

0
0
2013_04_19_President_Hassan_Sheik_Mohamud_c_8667048035
now viewing

Somalia President Criticizes New US Travel Ban

ee4c8ff7da954562a5de935ed2333848-780×1050
now playing

Hit Man In San Antonio Murder-For-Hire Slaying Set To Die

22238800-mmmain
now playing

Casey Anthony Speaks

104112875-GettyImages-75279164.530×298
now playing

China Warns US, Korea Of 'Consequences' For Missile System

South_Korea_Koreas_Tension_THAAD_43913-727×485
now playing

US Missile Launchers Arrive In SKorea

WireAP_de64edc6790d4000ad632868e3561984_12x5_1600
now playing

House GOP Releases Bill Replacing Obama Health Care Overhaul

image (10)
now playing

Brownsville Man Busted With Big Cocaine Load

phone-cord-being-cut-with-scissors
now playing

Crews Still Working To Restore Some Phone Service In The Valley

Jo Leigh Ares-2
now playing

Trial Delayed For The "Park Girl" Accused In Mobile Home Scam

REFUGEES GENERIC
now playing

Poll: Small Majority In US See Risk In Admitting Refugees

NAFTA-1
now playing

Officials From Mexico And Texas Urge State To Defend NAFTA

(AP) – Somalia’s new president is criticizing the revised U.S. travel ban, telling journalists that “definitely” he would prefer it be lifted and reminding the United States that it has a large Somali community.

The revised ban temporarily bars new visas for citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries including Somalia, but Iraq is no longer on the list.

Meanwhile, airport authorities in Cairo say they’ve allowed six Sudanese refugees to board a flight for New York because they have yet to receive any instructions from the United States on Trump’s travel ban.

Related posts:

  1. Iraq Welcomes Change In Travel Ban
  2. Speaker Ryan Backs Trump’s Revised Travel Ban
  3. Nigeria Warns Its Citizens Not To Travel To US
  4. Ban Halts Entries For 6 Muslim-Majority Nations
Related Posts
104112875-GettyImages-75279164.530×298

China Warns US, Korea Of ‘Consequences’ For Missile System

Zack Cantu 0
South_Korea_Koreas_Tension_THAAD_43913-727×485

US Missile Launchers Arrive In SKorea

Zack Cantu 0
NIGERIA

Nigeria Warns Its Citizens Not To Travel To US

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video