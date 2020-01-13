Some Charges Dropped Against Co-Defendants In High-Profile Valley Healthcare Fraud Trial

The judge presiding over the healthcare fraud trial of Valley rheumatologist Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada has dismissed the charges against one of the three co-defendants.

The McAllen Monitor’s reporter in the courtroom reports Judge Ricardo Hinojosa granted a defense motion to acquit Felix Ramos, a former employee of Zamora-Quezada, agreeing that not enough evidence had been presented to prove their guilt.

Ramos had been charged with conspiring to conceal alleged wrongful reimbursements from the suspected fraudulent billing of insurers. In addition, two of three conspiracy charges against another clinic employee were dropped, as well as against Zamora-Quezada’s wife. The judge’s actions came Monday morning ahead of prosecutors and defense attorneys making their closing arguments in the nearly month-and-a-half long trial.