Some Cities Recovered From Ransomware Attack

(AP) – Officials say some of the 22 Texas cities that were targeted by a coordinated ransomware attack have recovered and are operating normally.

The Texas Department of Information Resources made the announcement on Tuesday in a news release in which it also lowered the number of cities that were attacked from 23 to 22. A department spokesman declined to provide more detail.

Authorities believe all of the attacks originated from a single source. The state has not identified the affected cities or said whether any of the agencies have paid a ransom. The FBI and other federal agencies are involved.

Officials in at least two cities – Borger and Keene – have said they were among those targeted.