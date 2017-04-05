Home NATIONAL Some Cling To Landlines, But Cell-Only Homes Now Dominate
(AP) – A U.S. government study finds that a majority of homes and apartments now rely solely on cellphones to communicate. That’s according to data collected during the latter half of 2016.

Renters and younger adults are more likely to have just a cellphone, which researchers attribute to their mobility and comfort with newer technologies.

Nearly half of U.S. households still have a landline phone, even though it might seem redundant in the mobile-phone era.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health Interview Survey doesn’t get into why people ditch or keep landlines.

Landline users reached by The Associated Press cite a range of reasons. Some people want one for emergencies, others for older relatives to call. Telemarketers can also be sent straight to the answering machine.

