Some Fight, Others Flee Over Texas' Immigration Crackdown
TEXAS
Some Fight, Others Flee Over Texas’ Immigration Crackdown

Some Fight, Others Flee Over Texas’ Immigration Crackdown

(AP) – Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas’ recently passed crackdown on “sanctuary cities.”  The Texas law is similar to a 2010 Arizona law that lets police inquire about a person’s immigration status even during routine interactions such as traffic stops.  But as the group joins with local activists, their effort is coming too late for a small portion of foreign-born Texans who have already begun evacuating the state.

While their ranks are still too small to measure, a larger exodus – as has already happened in Arizona – could seriously impact Texas. The state has more than 1 million immigrants illegally in the country.  Although the visiting activists are urging resistance, some immigrants are abandoning Texas for more liberal states, where they feel safer from deportation

