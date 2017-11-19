Home NATIONAL Some Firsts Among 32 US Students Picked As Rhodes Scholars
Some Firsts Among 32 US Students Picked As Rhodes Scholars
NATIONAL
0

Some Firsts Among 32 US Students Picked As Rhodes Scholars

0
0
HHHUH
now viewing

Some Firsts Among 32 US Students Picked As Rhodes Scholars

635719717394985284-1403639766000-trader-joes-1-_1894511_ver1_0
now playing

Trader Joe's Recalls Packaged Salads Over Contamination Fear

ChildAbuse_1511055620706_9375635_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Officials: Special Needs Teen Who Died Last Year Was Abused

AP_919353172563
now playing

Houston Police To Allow Driving Maneuver To End Chases

JLJ
now playing

Servicemen Killed In WWII To Finally Be Buried In California

5a10ceaafc7e9334718b4567
now playing

Trump Era Sparks Fresh Debate About Nuclear War Authority

untitled
now playing

Pieces Of Once-Mighty NY Bridge Get New Life In Rural Towns

800
now playing

Secret Service Apprehends Attempted White House Fence Jumper

KJHJ
now playing

Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania, Gunman At Large

Drug+Bust117
now playing

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

920×920
now playing

Woman Who Impersonated ICE Agent In Scam Sent To Prison

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans, the most ever in a single Rhodes class, a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never had received the honor before.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced the 32 men and women chosen from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England.

The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of study starting next October. In some cases, the scholarships may allow funding for four years.

Also selected was an international group of scholars representing 64 different countries. About 100 scholars will be selected worldwide this year.

The scholarships are worth about $68,000 per year, according to the Rhodes Trust.

The first class of American Rhodes Scholars entered Oxford in 1904.

No related posts.

Related Posts
635719717394985284-1403639766000-trader-joes-1-_1894511_ver1_0

Trader Joe’s Recalls Packaged Salads Over Contamination Fear

Danny Castillon 0
JLJ

Servicemen Killed In WWII To Finally Be Buried In California

Danny Castillon 0
5a10ceaafc7e9334718b4567

Trump Era Sparks Fresh Debate About Nuclear War Authority

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video