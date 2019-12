McAllen advises residents of some street closures to allow for drainage work. The work will go through February 13th so crews can install new flood prevention drainage conduits at several locations.

Harley Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street closes through January 12th. North 7-1/2 from Harvey to Highland closes January 6th to February 13th.

Highland Avenue from 7th Street to 8th Street closes from January 20th to February 13th.