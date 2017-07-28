Home NATIONAL Some Rides Reopening At Ohio Fair After Death
(AP) – Some rides and children’s attractions at the Ohio State Fair rides are expected to reopen while inspections of other rides continue after a deadly accident this week.

Agriculture Department spokesman Mark Bruce said Friday the fair’s Kiddieland and other “low-impact” rides, including the giant slide, have been inspected again and cleared to resume operations.

Republican Gov. John Kasich shut down all the rides and ordered them to be further inspected after a ride malfunction Wednesday killed one man and injured seven other people.  Bruce said fewer than half of the rides at the state fair are expected to begin running again Friday afternoon.  The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball ride that malfunctioned has told operators at other fairs and festivals to halt its use while the investigation continues.

 

