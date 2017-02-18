Home TEXAS Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns
Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns
TEXAS
0

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

0
0
GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now viewing

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

Norma McCorvey,
now playing

Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69

LIBYAN COAST IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea

Thousands In Barcelona Urge Spain To Take In More Refugees

TURKISH AIRLINES
now playing

UPDATE: Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

Mike Pence
now playing

Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

SpaceX8
now playing

Rocket Trouble Delays SpaceX Launch From NASA Moon Pad

COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL
now playing

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

SELENA
now playing

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

VOTER-ID
now playing

Hundreds Of Texans May Have Voted Improperly

(AP) – A 2016 Texas law that allows concealed handguns on college campuses has prompted some graduate students to move their student conferences to bars.  The Houston Chronicle reports several University of Texas at Austin graduate students made the move amid safety concerns.  Mark Sheridan, who’s also an English doctoral student, says he moved his office hours to a bar in the university student center.

Texas law bans firearms in venues that primarily serve alcohol.  Texas has allowed concealed carry since 1995, but kept college campuses gun-free until last August.  A Houston Chronicle review of university records and interviews, in the first six months of the law, found reports of only three firearm discharges on public college campuses. The incidents were at the University of Houston, Tarleton State and Texas Tech.

Related posts:

  1. ROXANNE GARCIA
  2. Cities Ask Federal Judge To Keep Trump Travel Ban On Hold
  3. Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo
  4. NBA Warns Texas Over Proposed ‘Bathroom Bill’
Related Posts
COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

jsalinas 0
SELENA

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

jsalinas 0
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video