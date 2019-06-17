Some Whataburger Fans Not Happy With Outside Investors

Some fans of Whataburger say they don’t want the founders of the chain to sell out to an investor group.

The Dobson family announced Friday they are selling their majority stake in the company to Chicago-based BBT Capital Partners to help fund the chain’s expansion. Subsequently, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt said in a tweet he wants to help anyway he can to buy the chain back.

On Saturday, Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a meme to encourage Watt in the project to save the San Antonio-based restaurant from outsider influence.