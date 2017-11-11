Home TEXAS Something New To Spot: Jaguar Cubs Make Debut At Houston Zoo
Something New To Spot: Jaguar Cubs Make Debut At Houston Zoo
(AP) – There’s something new to spot at the Houston Zoo: two jaguar cubs.

The nearly 4-month-old male and female cats made their first public appearances on Thursday. Named Fitz and Emma, the cubs are the first jaguars born at the Houston Zoo in more than a decade.

The Houston Zoo says the jaguar siblings were born on July 20 and have spent the past few months behind-the-scenes bonding with their mother, Maya. The cubs’ father, Tesoro, also is housed at the zoo.

Jaguars are known for having dark spots on their light-color coats.

Zoo officials say the cubs can be seen most mornings exploring their habitat with their mom. Fitz and Emma can also be out of public view in their night houses or caves.

